Los Angeles Chargers to sign ex-Panthers wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (bottom) caught five touchdown passes last season while with the Carolina Panthers. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

May 3 (UPI) -- Veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agency, Athletes First, announced on social media.

Athletes First confirmed the agreement Thursday night. The Chargers have yet to finalize the transaction, but sources told NFL Network that the one-year deal is worth up to $5 million.

Chark, 27, totaled 35 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games last season for the Carolina Panthers. He signed a one-year deal last off-season with the NFC South franchise.

The six-year veteran entered the league as a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark logged career-highs in catches (73), yards (1,008) and touchdowns (8) over 15 games during his second season. He went on to sign a one-year deal in 2022 with the Detroit Lions.

Chark totaled 212 catches for 3,069 yards and 23 scores through his first 69 career appearances. Last season, he led the Panthers in receiving scores and trailed only Adam Thielen in catches and receiving yards.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (L) caught passes from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in 2023. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Chark caught passes from former No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks in each of his last three seasons, playing alongside quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff and Bryce Young from 2021 through 2023.

The 2019 Pro Bowl selection will now be targeted by Justin Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick in 2020. Chark is set to join a wide receivers room that also features Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice, among others.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (L) signed a one-year deal last off-season with the Carolina Panthers. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI

Johnston joined the Chargers as the No. 21 overall pick in 2023. Palmer was a third-round pick in 2021.

The Chargers selected former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in the second-round of last week's 2024 NFL Draft. They added Rice (USC), the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, and former Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson in the seventh round.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (R) was a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Simi Fehoko, Derius Davis -- a fourth-round pick in 2023 -- and recent undrafted free agent signings Jaelen Gill, Jaylen Johnson and Leon Johnson III, are among other wide receivers on the Chargers roster.