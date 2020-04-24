Los Angeles Chargers select Justin Herbert in 2020 NFL Draft: QB's presence bodes well for team's fantasy assets

With the sixth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Oregon ducks!

So ... there go all your fantasy hopes for Tyrod Taylor! But all jokes aside, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon thinks that while Herbert isn’t the greatest passer, his selection as the quarterback of the future is good news for the rest of the Chargers’ fantasy assets.

At some point in 2020, Herbert will unseat Taylor as the starter. Once that happens, Matt thinks the likes of Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, and the rest of the Chargers’ weapons will have their fantasy values buoyed by the rookie (even if Herbert isn’t delivering high-quality production, he’ll be an upgrade to Taylor). Check out the rest of Matt’s Herbert take in the video above!