During half-time of the 2022 Wild Card game, the Los Angeles Chargers were up 27-7 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They ended up on the losing end of that contest, with a final score of 31-30. The question is, how will the Chargers respond? Especially with concerns over RB Austin Ekeler demanding a trade, what will the Chargers offense look like come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chargers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Cowboys

Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bears

Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Jets

Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Ravens

Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Raiders

Saturday Night Peacock Exclusive: Week 16 vs. Bills

Los Angeles Chargers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk