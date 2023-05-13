Los Angeles Chargers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
During half-time of the 2022 Wild Card game, the Los Angeles Chargers were up 27-7 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They ended up on the losing end of that contest, with a final score of 31-30. The question is, how will the Chargers respond? Especially with concerns over RB Austin Ekeler demanding a trade, what will the Chargers offense look like come Week 1? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chargers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Chargers 2022 Record: 10-7 (Loss in Wild Card)
Head Coach: Brandon Staley
Key Players: Justin Herbert (QB), Austin Ekeler (RB), Keenan Allen (WR)
Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 5: BYE WEEK
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 7: 10/22 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/29 vs. Chicago Bears, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 9: 11/6 at New York Jets (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Detroit Lions, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 13: 12/3 at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/14 at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 16: 12/23 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:00 PM, Peacock Exclusive
Week 17: 12/31 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Cowboys
Sunday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Bears
Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Jets
Sunday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Ravens
Thursday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Raiders
Saturday Night Peacock Exclusive: Week 16 vs. Bills
