Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
Last season, the 9-8 Chargers were on the outside looking in for the playoff picture. But quarterback Justin Herbert has steadily improved over his first two seasons and in his third year in the NFL, looks to lead his team to the postseason for the first time since 2018. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chargers full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Chargers 2021 record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Brandon Staley
Key players: Justin Herbert (QB), Austin Ekeler (RB), Joey Bosa (DE), Khalil Mack (LB)
Chargers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Raiders, 4:25, CBS
Week 2: 9/15 at Chiefs (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/2 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 5: 10/9 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/17 vs. Broncos (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: 11/6 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/13 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/27 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Dolphins, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/18 vs. Titans, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/26 at Colts (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Rams, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Broncos, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 2 at Chiefs
Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Broncos, Week 16 at Colts
Sunday Night Football: Week 10 at 49ers, Week 17 vs. Rams
