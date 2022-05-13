Los Angeles Chargers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read
Last season, the 9-8 Chargers were on the outside looking in for the playoff picture. But quarterback Justin Herbert has steadily improved over his first two seasons and in his third year in the NFL, looks to lead his team to the postseason for the first time since 2018. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chargers full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Chargers schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Raiders, 4:25, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/15 at Chiefs (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 3: 9/25 vs. Jaguars, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/2 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 5: 10/9 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Broncos (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Seahawks, 4:25 PM, Fox

  • Week 8: BYE

  • Week 9: 11/6 at Falcons, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 10: 11/13 at 49ers, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 11: 11/20 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/27 at Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/4 at Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Dolphins, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 15: 12/18 vs. Titans, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 16: 12/26 at Colts (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 17: 1/1 vs. Rams, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Broncos, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 2 at Chiefs

  • Monday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Broncos, Week 16 at Colts

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 10 at 49ers, Week 17 vs. Rams

