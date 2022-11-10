Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) have the better record, but it's Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) who are favored at home by a touchdown in this Week 10 matchup.

The 49ers have been rolling on offense since adding Christian McCaffrey to an already talented unit featuring Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Meanwhile, the Chargers are banged up on both sides of the field and have been scrapping to get wins. Which team comes out on top? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chargers vs. 49ers Week 10 game:

Chargers at 49ers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: 49ers (-6.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-300); Chargers (+250)

Over/under: 45

More odds, injury info for Chargers vs. 49ers

Lorenzo Reyes: 49ers 30, Chargers 20

The Chargers escaped Sunday in a game they should’ve lost. Their offense is frustratingly inefficient at times, and coordinator Joe Lombardi’s job is in peril. San Francisco is at home and off the bye.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

Safid Deen: 49ers 27, Chargers 20

The injured Chargers are finding a way to stay alive this season, but it won’t find success against a revamped 49ers team pushing toward the Super Bowl this season. It’ll be hard fought, but San Francisco wins.

Lance Pugmire: 49ers 30, Chargers 17

Plagued by injuries and dubious coaching, Los Angeles falls prey to the sudden NFC power on Sunday night. At least the Chargers don’t have to feel the sting of playing a road game at home given what the 49ers’ throng annually do to the Rams.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: Game predictions, picks, odds