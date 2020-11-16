Los Angeles Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert makes history (again)

Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert makes history (again) originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

With his second touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles rookie quarterback Justin Herbert made history once again on Sunday in Week 10 NFL action.

Despite getting off to a slow start and an eventual loss to the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Tua Tagavailoa and the Dolphins, Herbert threw 20-of-32 completions for 187 total yards and two touchdowns in Miami, Florida. Herbert also ran one in himself.

The Chargers moved to 2-7 on the season, but their future at quarterback is set with Herbert as the rookie continues to make history in just his first year in the league.

rook is special. pic.twitter.com/bKtohCA8I7 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 15, 2020

Herbert's first touchdown pass was a rollout right to find his tight end Hunter Henry in the back of the endzone. The second was a touchdown pass to one of Herbert's favorite targets, Keenan Allen.

The other five opponents were decent defenses too: Tampa Bay, New Orleans, Jacksonville, Denver, and Las Vegas.

The 6x Rookie of the Week and midseason Rookie of the Year quarterback has been stellar since taking over the starting role in week two of this 2020 season.

Despite another one-score loss, Herbert continues to shine.

Next up, the Chargers will host the New York Jets (0-9) at 1:05 PM (PT) at SoFi Stadium.