Los Angeles Chargers place Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that they placed linebacker Joey Bosa and tackle Rashawn Slater on injured reserve.

Bosa will undergo surgery and is likely to return toward the end of the season, according to ESPN.

There was much anticipation that Bosa would have a standout year alongside linebacker Khalil Mack, who joined Los Angeles this offseason from the Chicago Bears.

Bosa has had seven total tackles and 1.5 tackles through three games.

Both were hurt last Sunday in the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa suffered what head coach Brandon Staley called a "significant groin injury" while Slater tore his left biceps and is likely out for the season.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa, middle, is checked on by trainers during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is in addition to Justin Herbert's rib injury. The quarterback has been "day-to-day" with the injury and played against the Jaguars. Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and center Corey Linsley (knee) have all been victim to injury for the Chargers.

Also on Wednesday, the team called up wide receiver Jason Moore Jr. and tight end Richard Rodgers to their active roster from the practice squad. They added former Philadelphia Eagles starting wideout John Hightower to the practice squad.

Los Angeles plays the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

