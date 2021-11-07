Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (4-3), Philadelphia (3-5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

So why isn’t this working? What’s going on?

The running game didn’t work at all against Baltimore – it was a blowout loss.

The two turnovers were a problem as the O bogged down against what New England does – it was a loss.

The balanced attack that was so strong early in the season can’t seem to take over games like it should with its overall talent level, but that’s where the Philadelphia defense comes in.

The Eagles were able to dominate a sad Detroit team, but that was the first time the run defense was able to hold anyone down – it allowed over 100 rushing yards in each of the first seven games.

The Chargers might have lost to the Patriots, but the O rumbled for over 160 yards, the passing attack was able to spread it around, and …

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The Chargers can’t stop the run – at all.

Granted, the stats are skewed after getting blasted by Cleveland and New England over the last few weeks, but everyone but Las Vegas ran wild on the NFL’s worst run defense before that.

Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, and Jalen Hurts are able to combine forces to throw a variety of options at the Charger D – the Eagles rolled for 236 yards against Detroit – and they should be able to come up with a second straight game without having to go all out to rally late.

The Eagles will score early. They’ll control the clock as much as they want and they’ll be decent on third downs, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers aren’t Detroit.

This might be a rough run over the last few weeks for Los Angeles, and it has to step up on the road against a ground game that should push for 200 yards, but Justin Herbert will spread the ball around for what should be a balanced O.

The Eagles will get their yards and will be in it late, but LA wins with a walk-off field goal.

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 23, Philadelphia 20

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -1.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

