Justin Herbert, other Chargers players and staff forced to evacuate homes due to new wildfires

Several Los Angeles Chargers players and staff members have had to evacuate their homes in Southern California after two wildfires sparked up in the area this week, the team confirmed to CNN on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chargers are set to take on the Broncos in Denver on Sunday afternoon, and are still preparing for that road game normally. It’s not clear how many players and staff have been displaced due to the fires, but the team has helped them all into area hotels and they “all are doing well.”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was one of the players who had to flee his home. Herbert — who the team selected with the No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft and took over as their starting quarterback in Week 2 — confirmed the news on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday, and seemed to take Patrick by surprise.

“Do you have any jerseys up? Are you in your apartment right now?” Patrick asked Herbert. “No, I’m actually in a hotel because we had to evacuate our house because of the fires,” he replied. “Oh no,” Patrick replied, before quickly changing the topic to Sunday’s game and wrapping up the interview. “Sorry about that.”

Silverado Fire, Blue Ridge Fire force evacuations

Two major fires popped up in the Los Angeles area this week. The Silverado Fire picked up on Monday morning near Irvine, and had burned more than 12,000 acres. As of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times, it is just 5 percent contained and has injured five firefighters — two of whom were critically burned.

The Blue Ridge Fire sparked up just hours later near Yorba Linda and had burned more than 15,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon. That fire has no containment as of Tuesday evening.

The fires, per the report, are two of 42 that have ignited across the state since Monday due to high winds, which were expected to calm down in Southern California by Tuesday night.

