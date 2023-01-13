Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL playoff matchup

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers lead the charge into Jacksonville to face Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars in a primetime first-round matchup.

With an injury concern for Chargers WR Mike Williams, will Los Angeles have enough firepower to compete with Lawrence, Evan Engram, Travis Etienne and others? Can Chargers coach Brandon Staley make it out of the first round? The game is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chargers vs. Jaguars first-round postseason game on wild-card weekend:

Chargers at Jaguars odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chargers (-2)

Moneyline: Chargers (-140); Jaguars (+110)

Over/under: 47.5

More odds, injury info for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 26, Jaguars 20

Credit the upstart Jaguars for being one of the surprises of the year, but this Charger defense — as it got healthier late into the season — clamped down on opposing passing offenses. Trevor Lawrence has been Jacksonville's strength, but L.A. simply has the better roster.

Safid Deen: Chargers 24, Jaguars 20

Losing receiver Mike Williams (back) and edge rusher Joey Bosa (core muscle) last week in a meaningless game against Denver doesn’t bode well for the Chargers’ playoff run, but they’ve played most of the year without them already. These teams are mirror images when you think of quarterback and running back, but give me Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler, even in a cross-country game for the Chargers in Jacksonville. The Jaguars deserve praise for reaching the playoffs and will be on the rise heading into next season. But this season is the time Herbert and the Chargers prove they belong in the postseason.

Richard Morin: Jaguars 31, Chargers 28

The Jaguars are 5-3 at home and the Chargers at 5-4 on the road this season. I see this being a close game, but Los Angeles has looked like a different team without Williams, who was really banged up after Week 18.

