Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Looking to move past their shocking Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers hit the road to visit Davis Mills and the Houston Texans.

Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Los Angeles (1-2) will be keen to get back on the winning track against the Lovie Smith-coached Texans. But will a Houston offense led by rookie running back Dameon Pierce be too much for a banged-up Chargers squad? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from NRG Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chargers vs. Texans Week 4 game:

Chargers at Texans odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chargers (-5.5)

Moneyline: Chargers (-230); Texans (+190)

Over/under: 43.5

More odds, injury info for Chargers vs. Texans

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 24, Texans 20

Justin Herbert’s ribs are an issue and clearly affected his play. Meanwhile, the Texans have been undervalued all season long, going 3-0 against the spread despite not having a victory to their name. But with Keenan Allen returning to practice, I think L.A. at least takes the moneyline.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had just 5 rushing yards on four carries in Week 3, but caught eight passes for 48 yards.

Safid Deen: Chargers 24, Texans 14

Upset alert? Not so fast. Justin Herbert is playing through a ribs injury, the Chargers just lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) for the season, and star edge rusher Joey Bosa is week-to-week with a groin injury. It’s not looking good for the Chargers, but they have enough talent on both sides to overcome their wounds for this game against the woeful Texans, who are luckily 0-2-1 instead of 0-3.

Lance Pugmire: Texans 20, Chargers 14

Houston won this home game in the late-going last season when the Chargers sorely needed victory for a playoff spot. Now, Los Angeles is just too banged up, and its suspect depth was revealed to all in that blowout loss to Jaguars.

