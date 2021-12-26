Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (8-6), Houston (3-11)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Get up fast and don’t mess around.

The Texans don’t have a whole lot of firepower – and have even less with WR Brandin Cooks likely out with COVID – and there’s no running game to worry about.

Turnovers might be a problem for the Chargers, but they’ll be balanced, there won’t be a whole lot of chances taken early on, and the running game will go off.

Justin Herbert will be Justin Herbert when needed, but the mix of running backs will control things against a Texan D that got a week off against Jacksonville, but was hammered on a regular basis against defensive ground attacks before that .

Why Houston Will Win

Davis Mills just isn’t that bad.

The world sees the lack of results and blows off that he has next to nothing to work with. Even so, he’s doing a nice job with the passing game – over 500 yards in the last two weeks – and he took advantage of just about every opportunity in last week’s win over Jacksonville.

The Chargers have stiffened up against the run over the last several games, and Houston won’t do much. However, the LA pass D got hit with over 400 yards against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, and it gave up 250 yards or more in four of the last six games.

Mills can’t be afraid of making a big mistake. He has to keep pushing the Charger defense that will eventually break, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers will be too balanced and too efficient early on.

Keenan Allen will keep his momentum going after a solid month – missed time due to COVID aside – and the rotation of backs will combine for 150 rushing yards. Houston won’t have the ability to keep up.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 34, Houston 23

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -10.5, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

