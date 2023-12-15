Los Angeles Chargers: Head coach Brandon Staley sacked after 63-21 defeat by Las Vegas Raiders

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers have sacked head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after their 63-21 thrashing by the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers slipped to the foot of the AFC West with a 5-9 record after the heavy loss to their divisional rivals.

Staley, in charge since 2021, led them to the play-offs last season while Telesco had been GM for a decade.

"Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take," said team owner Dean Spanos.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both and their great families nothing but the best.

"These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision.

"Building and maintaining a championship-calibre program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."

The Chargers, who were 42-0 behind at half-time in Las Vegas, have lost four of their past five games to effectively end any already-remote hopes of play-off qualification.