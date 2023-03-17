Los Angeles Chargers four-round 2023 NFL mock draft Friday 2.0

The 2023 NFL draft is creeping up, so we will supply you with in-depth coverage between now and then to inform you who the Chargers could target while they’re on the clock.

With that being said, this is the second installment of the four-round mock draft Friday, where I will lay out different scenarios every week on how the first four rounds could play out for Los Angeles.

Round 1, No. 21, RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

I’ve said this before, but I do not advocate taking a running back in the first round. But if it’s Robinson, an exceptional talent, you can’t pass up on him. The Chargers could be entering the draft without a No. 1 running back if Austin Ekeler is traded. But even if Ekeler is still on the roster, Los Angeles has shown they have struggled to develop running backs taken on Day 3 of the draft. With Robinson, he would step in from Day 1 and boost the Bolts’ rushing attack and passing game.

My scouting report on Robinson can be found here.

Round 2, No. 54, EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

The Chargers need more players capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, and Anudike-Uzomah has shown plenty to fit that billing.

At 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Anudiki-Uzomah is a high-motored player with an excellent first step with the hips to bend the edge and flexibility to drop his shoulder to get under blockers, an array of pass rush moves and the functional strength to set the edge.

Arguably one of the most productive pass rushers in the nation, Adudike-Uzomah finished among Pro Football Focus’ top ten in overall grade, pass-rush grade, and defensive stops in 2022. He also had a 16.2% pressure rate (16th).

Round 3, No. 85, WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

The Chargers address the offensive side of the ball again by adding an explosive element with Scott.

Scott is a twitchy, explosive receiver who can stop on a dime, stretch the field with burning deep speed, make defenders miss in the open field and break pursuit angles.

Scott scored all 14 of his career touchdowns from at least 20 yards out and was the Bearcats’ top receiver in 2022. He posted 54 catches for 899 yards and nine scores.

Round 4, No. 125, TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

The Chargers continue to surround Justin Herbert with pieces to maximize his talents by getting him an exceptional pass-catching tight end.

Whyle has excellent hands and body control, evident from only six drops in five years of college. He shows good movement skills and straight-line acceleration. He displays the ability to highpoint the ball well in contested situations. Additionally, Whyle has great strength and toughness to move bodies in the run game.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Whyle had a tremendous collegiate career, leaving as the program’s leader in touchdowns with 15 for tight ends. He had 88 catches for 1,062 yards during his career.

