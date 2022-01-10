Los Angeles Chargers force overtime on final play of regulation
All it took for the Los Angeles Chargers to send the final game of the NFL regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders to overtime was a 19-play, 83-yard drive that took 2:06 on the clock.
Yes, the Chargers ran 19 plays in 2:06 with the march concluding as time ran out when Justin Herbert found Mike Williams with a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The Chargers kicked the extra point and the comeback from 29-14 down in the fourth quarter had sent the game to decide what team would go to the playoffs — or both if the game ends in a tie — in the AFC.
19 plays later…
THE @CHARGERS TIE IT WITH NO TIME LEFT.
— NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2022