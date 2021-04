Los Angeles Chargers draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Los Angeles Chargers:

Round 1 (No. 13 overall) - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: The Wildcats' first Round 1 selection since 2005, Slater likely plugs in as offensive rookie of the year Justin Herbert's new bodyguard on the blind side. Slater can likely thrive at any O-line position, but given the Bolts have an issue at left tackle – and Slater has shown in the Big Ten pits that he can handle players like Chase Young – expect him to slot in there. Draft tracker

Round 2 (47)

Round 3 (77)

Round 3 (97, compensatory)

Round 4 (118)

Round 5 (159)

Round 6 (185, from Jaguars through Titans)

Round 6 (198)

Round 7 (241)

Los Angeles Chargers' last five top draft picks:

2020 (No. 6 overall): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

2019 (No. 28 overall): Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

2018 (No. 17 overall): Derwin James, S, Florida State

2017 (No. 7 overall): Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

2016 (No. 3 overall): Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chargers picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round for Los Angeles