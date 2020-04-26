Oregon’s Justin Herbert becomes the third quarterback taken in just six picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 6 pick. The Chargers, like a few other teams, are looking for a franchise QB and are hoping that Herbert will fit the bill. LA hasn’t had a new starter at QB since 2006, making Hebert an exciting rookie to watch with his size, arm talent, and ability to scramble,

LA traded up with the Patriots for the 23rd overall pick and grabbed linebacker Kenneth Murray, who should fit nicely in the Chargers’ zone defense. Later on in the draft, they added another defensive piece in safety Alohi Gilman, who was a highly productive player for Notre Dame, posting the record for tackles in a game (19) and notching 74 tackles in three seasons.

Armed with a new quarterback, the Chargers made sure to provide him with some new offensive weapons, drafting receivers Joe Reed and K.J. Hill and running back Joshua Kelley. Reed is versatile and a threat in the red zone, Hill’s skillset pegs him as a slot receiver and while Kelley needs to work on his aggression on the field, his speed and quickness give him exciting potential.

Click here for full results from the entire 2020 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Round 1, pick 23: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Round 4, pick 112: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

Round 5, pick 151: Joe Reed, WR, West Virginia

Round 6, pick 186: Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

Round 7, pick 220: K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

Check out draft results from other teams in the AFC West:

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 draft picks

Denver Broncos 2020 draft picks

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft picks

Chargers draft picks 2020: All of Los Angeles’ selections, full NFL Draft results, team order originally appeared on NBCSports.com