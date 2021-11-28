Los Angeles Chargers at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 28

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 28

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (6-4), Denver (5-5)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

That’s how the offense is supposed to fly.

It was way too dramatic, and it took too much to put the game away, but the Chargers got it done against Pittsburgh with a big performance from Justin Herbert. Now the Chargers get a defense that’s been having a nightmare of a time against the run.

The Bronco defense has been good overall, and it manages to do a lot of bending without breaking, but running for 150 yards shouldn’t be a problem if the Chargers commit to it.

Control the clock, and Denver’s offense will be hit or miss to keep up.

Why Denver Will Win

This is an interesting Bronco team that should be an X factor over the next several weeks.

It’s coming off a bye week, and it needs to be extra-charged with at trip to Kansas City coming up.

When the team gets a good balance, it wins. It doesn’t have to be all that explosive, but it’s got a good rhythm with the running game and Teddy Bridgewater should be stronger after getting a little time off.

The offense will keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Chargers aren’t exactly playing in a short week, but they had the emotional and tough Sunday night game to get through with the Steelers, and now they’re on the road for the next two games.

This team can’t find any rhythm after a good start, and it’s not going to get any better agains the Broncos.

The Denver running backs are about to eat the NFL’s worst run defense alive.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Prediction, Line

Denver 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Line: Los Angeles -3, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Post-Thanksgiving dinner nap

1: Watching Thanksgiving Day football with family when you have a fantasy/betting interest

