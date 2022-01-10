Chargers coach Brandon Staley explains why he called timeout late in overtime loss vs. Raiders

After the Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Raiders 35-32 in overtime, head coach Brandon Staley stood by his decision to call a late timeout, saying he wanted the right defensive personnel on the field.

“We needed to get in the right grouping,” Staley said during a postgame news conference. “We felt like they were going to run the ball, so we wanted to get our best 11 personnel run defense in, make that substitution so we could get a play where we would deepen the field goal.”

With the game appearing to be headed toward a tie – which could have sent both teams to the playoffs – the questionable call came with 38 seconds remaining on the clock.

After the timeout, the Raiders gained enough yardage for kicker Daniel Carlson to hit a 47-yard field goal as the clock expired, ending the Chargers' season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the unexpected timeout call "definitely" changed the team's strategy.

"It definitely did, obviously, but we knew, no matter what, we didn't want a tie, " Carr told NBC Sports on the field. "We wanted to win the football game. Obviously, if you tie, you're in, all those things, but my mindset, all day, I even was texting with Aaron Rodgers this morning. My mindset was to make sure that we were the only team moving on after this."

This is the second time the Raiders have advanced to the playoffs in their past 19 seasons and their first time since moving to Las Vegas.

