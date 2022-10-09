Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns staff predictions for Week 5 NFL game

It's been one step forward, one step back for the Browns through four games.

The next step could be a pivotal one.

Defensive lapses, red-zone failures and injuries to key personnel have doomed the Browns in losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons in games the Browns perhaps should have won.

Returning closer to full strength against a Los Angeles Chargers team trending in the other direction could provide an opening for the Browns to get back on track against a team boasting one of the league's top young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert but dealing with injuries to key personnel of its own.

Elite pass rusher Joey Bosa won't play. Big-play receiver Keenan Allen isn't likely to play, either.

What appeared to be a very difficult game when the schedule was released now seems much more winnable but that will depend heavily on how the Browns respond to their latest all-too-familiar loss.

The "we need to be better" refrain is already getting old and the schedule is about to get much more difficult, so the return of Greedy Williams and maybe Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney could not come at a better time.

Will that be enough? Our Browns coverage team will give you their predictions:

Chris Easterling (2-2)

Score: Chargers 31, Browns 23

Comment: There's a scenario where Myles Garrett and potentially Jadeveon Clowney wreck Justin Herbert's Sunday. There's a scenario where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt help the Browns shorten this game enough to take the pressure off the Browns' defense. Not sure, though, it's this Sunday,

Steve Doerschuk (1-3)

Score: Chargers 27, Browns 20

Comment: Justin Herbert vs. Jacoby Brissett is what it is. The Chargers' defense vs. the Browns' shaky play-calling adjustments is the difference.

Marla Ridenour (2-2)

Score: Chargers 31, Browns 27

Comment: I'm in prove-it mode with this Browns' defense, especially the back seven. Not a good matchup against Justin Herbert and the league's top-ranked passing attack, even with Chargers receiver Keenan Allen ruled out.

Nate Ulrich (2-2)

Score: Chargers 30, Browns 24

Comment: It's hard to envision the Browns beating a team led by Justin Herbert when the defense has been allowing receiving targets to run wide open for backbreaking plays.

George Thomas (2-2)

Score: Chargers 31, Browns 20

Comment: It looks as if Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney could play Sunday, but I don't think that matters much given the Chargers QB and receivers.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction 2022 Week 5 game