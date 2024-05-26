Los Angeles Chargers’ best draft sleeper pick: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

There are times when you watch a smaller-school player’s tape, and you immediately wonder, “How in hell did the bigger programs miss this guy?” For me, that was the case when I got into Troy running back Kimani Vidal as the NFL season ended. In Vidal’s case, he did get offers from LSU and South Carolina out of Marietta High School in Marietta, Georgia (one of his teammates was Cardinals edge-rusher BJ Ojulari), but he felt more of a connection with Troy’s coaching staff, so that’s where he went.

Which was exceedingly good news for the Trojans, who went 11-3 last season and lost to Duke in the Birmingham Bowl. 2023 was Vidal’s fourth and final season, and he went out with a big bang — 295 carries for 1,661 yards, 14 touchdowns, 94 missed tackles forced, 19 runs of 15 or more yards for 625 yards, and 82 first downs. Don’t be fooled by Vidal’s size or his small-school status; he has a chance to succeed quickly in the NFL, and the fact that the Chargers got him with the 181st overall pick in the sixth round? Down the road, a lot of NFL teams might regret not making that pick in that area of the draft.

Don't be surprised if Troy RB Kimani Vidal stands out for the Chargers sooner than later. Greg Roman likes Pocket Hercules running backs, and the 5' 7⅞", 213-pound Vidal qualifies. Forced 94 missed tackles and had 19 runs of 15+ yards in 2023. Sixth-round steal. pic.twitter.com/bMmGuPtjm3 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

