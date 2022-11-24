Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) and Arizona Cardinals (4-7) meet in an interdivisional clash on Sunday night.

The Chargers showed glimpses of their full potential last week. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen made his return and took the offense to the next level. Despite a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers proved they are dangerous when healthy.

It might not be good news for the Cardinals. Arizona is still awaiting word on whether quarterback Kyler Murray can return to the lineup. If the Cardinals have any remaining playoff hopes, they cannot drop another game.

Both teams need a win and that makes for an intriguing matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chargers vs. Cardinals Week 12 game:

Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chargers (-3)

Moneyline: Chargers (-160); Cardinals (+140)

Over/under: 48.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 26, Cardinals 20

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) celebrates scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Safid Deen: Chargers 27, Cardinals 14

The Chargers couldn’t get past the Chiefs last week, but Kennan Allen is back and should help them get into the playoff mix. They’ll get past a Cardinals team going to nowhere this season.

Lance Pugmire: Chargers 27, Cardinals 21

Two blown leads in consecutive Sunday night appearances ruined another planned AFC West title takeover, but despite the rash of injuries, Justin Herbert gets the edge over Colt McCoy.

Jarrett Bell: Chargers 27, Cardinals 23

Nate Davis: Chargers 31, Cardinals 23

Tyler Dragon: Chargers 26, Cardinals 23

