Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL offseason primer: Jim Harbaugh takes over team that needs significant facelift

Los Angeles Chargers' 2023 season: 5-12, missed playoffs

Overview: The Chargers ended up having a massively disappointing season fueled by injury and poor defensive play. Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL as the new head coach with the task of getting quarterback Justin Herbert and this team moving in the right direction after the quarterback had the worst season of his career.

But the Chargers will be undergoing a significant facelift to try and become cap compliant while building a new identity for this team. They have the fifth overall pick, but also one of the worst cap situations in the entire league.

(Taylor Wilhelm/Yahoo Sports)

Key free agents

RB Austin Ekeler

LB Kenneth Murray

TE Gerald Everett

CB Michael Davis

Who's in/out? It seems unlikely that Ekeler will be back with the team after he struggled in 2023, but he could be a nice stopgap back for Harbaugh due to his familiarity with the team. Murray and Davis had similarly disappointing seasons and won't likely be priority re-signings, while Everett may not be in the team's long-term plans despite putting up solid production throughout his career.

Key free agent needs

Offensive line

Cornerback

Running back

Why the holes? Ekeler and Joshua Kelley are slated to be free agents, leaving the Chargers’ running back room wide open for additions. They also need work at the right tackle spot and the cornerback position needs to be retooled after whiffing on the J.C. Jackson acquisition.

Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL as head coach of the Chargers, but he's got a big task to try to turn things around after the team's disastrous 2023 season. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Do they have the money?: The Chargers are projected to be $33.7 million over the 2024 cap, according to Spotrac. That’s going to force them to cut, trade or restructure some key pieces in order to become cap compliant.

Potential notable cuts

EDGE Khalil Mack

WR Keenan Allen

WR Mike Williams

Why they might be gone: Cap space, cap space, cap space. The Chargers don’t have any, which could force their hand to move on from some very well known players. Khalil Mack, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams all have big contracts that are entering their final years, putting their status with the team moving forward in danger. Even if the team cuts or trades these players, it would still endure a massive dead cap hit for 2024. The idea would be to reset things for 2025 and beyond.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 5

2nd round: No. 37

3rd round: No. 69

4th round

5th round

6th round

7th round

7th round (compensatory)

Good draft fit

Penn State OT Olu Fashanu

Why him? The Chargers need to be able to run the ball better and protect Herbert better in 2024. A high-floor, top shelf offensive tackle who just might be the best player in the entire class would be a good start to the Harbaugh era.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

I don’t think people realize how up in the air every skill-position room is on this roster. Wide receiver has names but perhaps just as many open slots. Mike Williams will almost surely be a cap casualty, and while I think it’s unlikely Keenan Allen plays somewhere else in 2024, he is squarely in his 30s with a beefy salary for a cap-strapped team. I’m not sure how committed this new regime will be to the likes of Josh Palmer and certainly Quentin Johnston. Running back is uncertain; Austin Ekeler is slated to hit free agency and so is his backup, Joshua Kelley. The tight end room has quietly been one of the least inspiring units in the run-and-pass game the last two seasons, so that needs a full-scale makeover with Greg Roman’s offense coming to town. So, with all this potential turnover taking place on the roster, essentially any new body paired with Justin Herbert has the chance to become a fantasy football needle-mover. — Matt Harmon