Los Angeles answers the Bengals with 14 unanswered points of their own

Just when it looked like the Cincinnati Bengals were going to pull off an impressive home comeback, responding to a three-score deficit with 24 unanswered points, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to put together a scoring streak of their own.

Thanks to 14 unanswered points, the Chargers are again up big, holding a 28-22 lead over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

The fourth quarter began with the Bengals driving near midfield, looking to take their first lead of the day. That is when the Los Angeles defense stepped up:

As Joe Mixon looks to test the right side of the Chargers defense, defensive lineman Christian Covington punches the football out of the running back’s hands. Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell is the man on the spot, scooping up the loose football and returning it 61 yards for the score.

The Chargers defense emerged big on the next Bengals’ possession, as Los Angeles forced a three-and-out. The Chargers immediately went to work, ripping off a four-play drive that culminated in this touchdown run from Austin Ekeler:

The scoring play was a bit of redemption for Ekeler, as his pair of fumbles helped the Bengals score their 22 unanswered points. But just when it looked like Ekeler might be the goat, he redeemed himself and pushed the Chargers’ lead to 16.

Of course, this seesaw affair is not over, and the Bengals are currently in the red zone looking to chip away at the Los Angeles lead. Still, if the Chargers go on to pull out the win, this sequence will be critical to the victory.