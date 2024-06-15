Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (27-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-36, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-8, 5.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Giants: Keaton Winn (3-7, 6.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -154, Angels +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 34-36 overall and 19-16 at home. The Giants are 9-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 27-42 overall and 16-19 in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .235 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 14-for-37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 7-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.09 ERA, even run differential

Angels: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.