Los Angeles Angels fire GM Billy Eppler after five seasons

The Los Angeles Angels will have a new general manager next season.

The Angels fired Billy Eppler on Sunday afternoon after five seasons with the organization, the team announced.

“The Angels organization would like to thank Billy for his dedication and work ethic over the last five years,” president John Carpino said in a statement. “We wish him and his family all the best.”

Angels to seek new General Manager for the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/Jop9YZtr0q — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 27, 2020

Eppler was hired by the Angels after the 2015 season. He had served previously in the New York Yankees front office since 2004, and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2012.

Eppler was hired by the Angels after the 2015 season. The team failed to reach the postseason or compile a winning record under his watch. They went just 332-376 in his five years, and finished this season with a 26-34 record.

The Angels did record back-to-back 80-win seasons in manager Mike Scioscia’s final two years with the team in 2017 and 2018 — which ended an impressive 19-year stretch with the Angels.

Eppler then appointed Brad Ausmus in 2019, though he lasted just one season — which was overshadowed by the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died of a drug overdose. Former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon took over in 2020.

Eppler had signed a one-year extension with the Angels last summer, according to Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times. His contract with the team was set to expire at the end of next season.

He was responsible for locking down Mike Trout to a massive record-setting 12-year deal. He also secured Anthony Rendon, Andrelton Simmons and pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

“We’ve had a great relationship,” Maddon said before the final game of the season on Sunday, via the OC Register. “I don’t know what this means but he’s one of the most straight-up, honest people I’ve ever met, not only baseball but in my life ... He and I have had a great relationship, really good. A lot of it’s based on the fact that he is kind of like old school in his brutally honest nature, but it’s actually a really good bedside manner.”

