Los Angeles Angels drop Albert Pujols from roster, plan to release future Hall of Famer

Albert Pujols, in the final year of a 10-year contract, was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in a move that signals a split between the future Hall of Famer and team.

The Angels will have seven days to trade Pujols if he goes unclaimed on waivers. After he passes through waivers and is released by the Angels, Pujols can be signed for the prorated minimum salary. He is making $30 million as part of his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels.

A person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports that Pujols had been unhappy with his playing time. The person requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Pujols has appeared in 24 of the Angels' 29 games with 92 plate appearances, hitting .198 with five home runs.

For his career, Pujols has hit 667 home runs, having recently passed Willie Mays for fifth on MLB’s career list. Pujols also 3,253 hits and 2,112 RBI over his 21-year career.

Although he has a Rookie of the Year award, three MVPs and six Silver Sluggers, those were all earned while Pujols played for the St. Louis Cardinals, with whom he compiled a 1.037 OPS over 11 seasons.

A career .328 hitter before arriving in Los Angeles, Pujols never hit better than .285 with the Angels (his first season). He hit 30 home runs in 2012 and had strong years in 2015 (40 home runs) and 2016 (31 homers, 119 RBI), but Pujols’ output in his 30s did not match his level of production from the previous decade.

The Angels made one postseason with Pujols on the roster, a three-game sweep in the 2014 ALDS.

Before the season started, there was speculation that 2021 – coinciding with the final year of his contract – would be his last in professional baseball.

