Lorrin Poulter's leadership, experience as grad transfer vital for Purdue volleyball

WEST LAFAYETTE — Lorrin Poulter vividly remembers her NCAA volleyball tournament experience.

Poulter was a freshman setter at Denver in 2019 when the Pioneers traveled to Stanford to face the No. 3 overall seed.

Try as she might, Poulter's two aces, nine assists, five digs and one kill weren't enough to overcome former National Player of the Year Kathryn Plummer and the Cardinal.

"We knew they were, I think they might've been ranked No. 1 that year," Poulter recalled. "We were like, OK, let's just put everything we can into that whole week of practice and into the game. Obviously it didn't go our way, but it was a super fun experience to go to Stanford and play in front of that crowd."

Four years later, with a new team and in a new role, Poulter is again getting her taste of the NCAA tournament with Purdue volleyball.

After four years at Denver, Poulter joined the Boilermakers hoping to be their starting setter after Megan Renner had to retire from the sport after two ACL tears.

Poulter started the season as Purdue's setter, but was relegated to a backup role after the emergence of freshman Taylor Anderson.

"She's (Poulter) a really good player, but she's not six-foot-1, touching 10-foot-5, which is what Taylor Anderson is, and we felt like that was important," Purdue coach Dave Shondell said.

Purdue Boilermakers Lorrin Poulter (6) sets the ball during the NCAA women’s volleyball match against the Creighton Bluejays, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Purdue University’s Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. Creighton won 3-0.

That doesn't mean Poulter doesn't have a key role.

She was inserted in Purdue's first-round victory over Fairfield and is a valuable asset as the Boilermakers prepare for Thursday's Sweet 16 match against Oregon in the Wisconsin Regional.

In practice, she often simulates the upcoming opponent's offense while also being a mentor for the younger Anderson.

"It was a switch. I had to change my mindset a little bit. It became more what can I do in practice to help the team rather than in games," Poulter said. "In practice, it's running that offense good enough to challenge the girls who are going to be on the court.

"And just being ready every game. I never know if I will get thrown in or not. It's always unexpected, kind of like (against Fairfield). Just being ready as much as I can and talking to Taylor whenever she needs help or whenever I see something that she can do or work on."

That veteran leadership is not lost on Anderson, who is going through her first NCAA tournament.

"She's become one of my best friends on the team," Anderson said. "It's nice having someone in your position you can talk to for anything."

If the offense gets in a funk or Anderson has an off night, Shondell has shown he has no reservations about trusting the former All-Summit League setter Poulter to run the show.

Poulter has 250 assists this season, including 34 in the regular season finale at Michigan State after Purdue dropped the opening set.

"She has responded to everything we've asked her to do," Shondell said of Poulter. "And if that means to come in and play to start or come off the bench, to not play at all, she has been fabulous at that. She's been mature, responsible, a great teammate. Just everything you would want from somebody in your program."

Wisconsin Regional

Thursday

Wisconsin (28-3) vs. Penn State (23-8), 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Purdue (23-8) vs. Oregon (28-5), 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday

Thursday's winners, 7 p.m.

