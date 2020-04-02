Lori Lightfoot's Bears takes are probably the most Chicago thing you'll hear today

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a lot going on right now. While navigating one of the largest cities in the country through a generational pandemic, the mayor still found the time to drop by 670 The Score and dish out some Bears takes, proving there's truly never a bad time to revisit the Mike Glennon contract.

Lightfoot opened the interview discussing the recent lockdown of the Chicago waterfront, diving into the reasoning behind her decision to close it to the public. There's some discussion on Chicago's ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic (she even curses!), an update on what her role in restarting sports in Chicago will be, and even some meme banter.

But then, friends. Then she brings up the Bears:

Lori Lightfoot: "During this time with no play, I'm still reading multiple sports blogs every day and keeping up with the NFL Draft -- wondering if Ryan Pace needs to wake up there." — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 2, 2020

Lori Lightfoot likes #Bears' trade for Nick Foles and still isn't over Mike Glennon addition in 2017.



Lightfoot: "It's a competition trade, not a starter trade ... We paid $18 million to Mike Glennon, which has to be all-time top-five bad (signings). My god, put me out there."



— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 2, 2020

She also admits that she would have liked Teddy Bridgewater *Chicago nods sadly* but is excited to see what a QB competition brings out of Trubisky and Foles. And, fun fact, she's also apparently pro-preseason snaps for the starters.

We need more takes. She called out Eddy Pineiro last season and it actually kind of worked? He didn't miss a field goal (11-11) after that Nov. 20 press conference, so that's all the evidence I need. Let the Mayor's office make a draft pick.

