Lorenzo Styles Jr. plans to redshirt in first season with Ohio State football

Ohio State plans to redshirt Lorenzo Styles Jr., who transferred from Notre Dame this past summer.

Styles has appeared in three games on special teams as he converts from wide receiver to cornerback and is eligible to appear in one more in order to qualify for a redshirt season.

“We just felt like if we needed him, and if there was an emergency, then we're going to put him in the game,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “Other than that, we're going to try to hold this year for him to learn the position and get better. Play in those four games, and then keep that redshirt."

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (4) warms up prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

The position switch began with the Irish only weeks before Styles put his name in the NCAA transfer portal in April.

Styles had been a productive receiver for Notre Dame, catching 54 passes for 684 yards and two touchdowns over 2022 and 2021, but said in July that the defensive side of the ball felt more natural to him. He played at both positions at Pickerington Central, where he developed into a four-star recruit.

Redshirting will preserve seasons of eligibility for Styles next year and in 2025 as he settles into his position in the secondary.

The Buckeyes began this season with more experience atop the depth chart at cornerback between Denzel Burke, a returning starter, and Davison Igbinosun, a transfer from Mississippi who had started as a freshman for the Rebels last year.

Styles is the older brother of Sonny Styles, a sophomore safety. Their father, Lorenzo Sr., was a linebacker for the Buckeyes from 1992-94 before spending six seasons in the NFL that including winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. plans to redshirt