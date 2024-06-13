Lorenzo Lucca completes permanent switch to Udinese

The club has signed the striker outright after an impressive debut campaign

Lorenzo Lucca is now 100% an Udinese player!

The club today exercised its option to complete the permanent signing of the young striker from Pisa after he excelled in his maiden Serie A campaign while on loan.

The 23-year-old notched eight goals and four assists in the league last term, with another goal in two Coppa Italia games.

Lucca was the youngest Italian player to be involved in at least 12 goals over the course of last season and is the first top-flight debutant to score eight times since 2015/16.

His talent and hard work earned him a first Italy call-up in March of this year.

Lucca has signed a contract until 30 June 2028.

Congratulations, Lorenzo!