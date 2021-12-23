Lorenzo’s Locks: Colts over Cardinals in Week 16

The Arizona Cardinals are 10-4 with a chance for the third week in a row to clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs. This time it is against the Indianapolis Colts, who are 8-6 and have won five of their last six games.

The Cardinals have lost two games in a row and now look vulnerable.

It is for this reason that USA TODAY’s Lorenzo Reyes has the Colts as one of his three locks of the week. He predicts a 23-17 Colts win, which would send Cardinals fans into a panic.

Of course, if we recall, he also had the Cardinals as a lock to both beat the Lions and cover the 12.5-point spread. That didn’t happen in Week 15. he was 1-2 with his picks last week.

Let’s hope he is wrong about the Cardinals again this week.

