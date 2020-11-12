Lorenzo’s Locks: The 3 best bets you should consider for NFL Week 10

Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have been cleared of any potential violations of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols following a positive test from receiver Kendrick Bourne. The investigation started last week after Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also forced to miss last Thursday night’s game against Green Bay because they were determined to be “high-risk” close contacts.