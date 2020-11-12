Lorenzo’s Locks: The 3 best bets you should consider for NFL Week 10
SportsPulse: Lorenzo is seeking his second perfect weekend in three weeks and has his best bets for Week 10 in the NFL.
Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.
The NBA offseason is about to kick into high gear, with the NBA Draft just a week days away. We project every pick in the lottery, ending with the Celtics at No. 14 overall.
The San Francisco 49ers have been cleared of any potential violations of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols following a positive test from receiver Kendrick Bourne. The investigation started last week after Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also forced to miss last Thursday night’s game against Green Bay because they were determined to be “high-risk” close contacts.
NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.
Bryson DeChambeau is expected to be dominant off the tees this weekend at the Masters, but it's his play on the greens that will make or break him.
The Spurs icon spent a single season on Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
The Houston Texans have fired their vice president of communications, Amy Palcic.
If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.
Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.
The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann
Juwan Howard has put together the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for Michigan basketball — and cemented himself as an elite recruiter.
During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.
For some reason Doug Pederson tried as hard as he could to avoid criticizing Brett Favre and defending his own quarterback.
Tiger Woods opened his heart to fellow green jacket winners while serving sushi and fajitas at the Masters Champions Dinner, where legends gathered to share stories ahead of Thursday's start at Augusta National.
On the night he took home his first-career Cy Young Award, free agent Trevor Bauer responded to Sandy Alderson’s recent comments about Bauer’s personality being a good fit for New York and good for baseball overall.
Chris Paul is reportedly interested in playing for the Suns.
In comments to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano revealed his opportunity to trigger a yellow flag late in last Sunday's race - and why he didn't take it.
The major at Augusta was pushed back by five months due to the coronavirus pandemic