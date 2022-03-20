Lorenzo Carter writes Giants farewell on Instagram: 'I'll never forget the Big Blue'

Lorenzo Carter motions to crowd before play

While Lorenzo Carter is still a free agent, he seems to believe his time with the Giants is over.

Carter took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a message to the Giants and their fans.

"It’s hard for me to even put in words how blessed I am to have been apart of the New York Football Giants family these past four years," Carter wrote. "Leaving home as a young man & coming to NY taught me so much about not just myself, but opened my eyes to the world as a whole and that’s something I will never forget...



"Thanks to everyone that’s invested in me as not just an athlete, but as a person as well. The connections & memories I made are something I will cherish forever and as I move on to my next chapter, I’ll never forget the Big Blue!"



Carter was drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and played in 49 games.

In his four seasons with Big Blue, he had 14.5 sacks and 153 tackles (59 of them for a loss). He posted career highs in sacks (5.0), tackles (50), and forced fumbles (two) this past season, while also registering his first NFL interception.