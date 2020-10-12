The Giants lost a member of their starting defense in Sunday’s 37-34 loss to the Cowboys.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter left the game after playing 10 snaps with what looked like a severe injury. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that it’s a ruptured Achilles and Carter will miss the rest of the season as a result.

Carter had a hit on Dak Prescott before leaving Sunday’s game. He had four quarterback hits, one sack and 15 tackles on the year. The 2018 third-round pick has nine career sacks.

Markus Golden and Kyler Fackrell are now the veteran options at outside linebacker. Carter Coughlin, Cam Brown and Devante Downs are also on hand for the Giants.

Lorenzo Carter ruptured Achilles on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk