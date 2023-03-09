Lorenzo Carter’s contract is worth $9 million over 2 years

The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal on Tuesday, but without knowing the rest of the contract details, fans weren’t sure what to make of the signing.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the contract is worth $9 million over two years, with $5.25 million in guaranteed money. Carter gets a $2 million signing bonus and his 2023 cap hit will be north of $5 million. In 2024, Carter will have a cap hit of $4.75 million.

Full details on Lorenzo Carter's 2-year deal with the #Falcons. Total: $9 million, $5.25 million guaranteed. Signing bonus $2 million. 2023: $3.25 million base fully guaranteed, $5.25 million cap hit. 2024: $3.75 million base; $4.75 million cap hit. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 9, 2023

So how much money do the Falcons have left to spend for free agency? According to Over The Cap’s projections, Atlanta has $62.9 million in cap space after signing Carter. This leaves plenty of money to address the defense and potentially find a new right tackle in free agency.

The Falcons chose not to use the franchise tag on Kaleb McGary, and since the team is reportedly not going after Lamar Jackson, Atlanta may have its eye on a few other big-name free agents.

Carter, 27, was a starter last season. His contract indicates he’ll remain a key part of the defense for the next two years at least. The former Georgia Bulldog was originally drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft by the New York Giants. Carter recorded 33 QB pressures and four sacks for the Falcons last season.

Related

ESPN names one free agent the Falcons 'must sign' this offseason Calvin Ridley on gambling suspension: 'The worst mistake of my life' Falcons land Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith in ESPN mock draft Falcons won't pursue Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, per report 20 players who elevated their draft stock at the combine

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire