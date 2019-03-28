Lorenzo Cain makes phenomenal walk-off catch to rob game-tying homer

Is opening day too early to call something the catch of the year?

Maybe so, but Milwaukee Brewers fans aren’t going to forget this one anytime soon. Lorenzo Cain, the team’s star outfielder sealed the Brewers’ 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in eye-popping fashion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[It’s still not too late to join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league]

Jose Martinez was up with two outs in the ninth, representing the game-tying run. He smashed one into right-center that looked like it might tie the game. But Cain ranged toward the wall and made a phenomenal leaping catch to end the game.

The celebration? It certainly equaled the moment.

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain is congratulated by Christian Yelich after catching a ball at the wall hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Jose Martinez during the ninth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP)

Even Brewers manager Craig Counsell thought this wasn’t going to end well for his team.

#Brewers manager Craig Counsell was asked if he thought Martinez' ball was going out: "Yeah, I said a bad word." Kept the word to himself though. — Tom (@Haudricourt) March 28, 2019

The Brewers won the NL Central last year and advanced to the NLCS where they took the Dodgers to seven games — they’re keeping the same energy in 2019.

More from Yahoo Sports: