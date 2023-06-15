Lorenzo Alexander visits Buffalo Bills minicamp

A familiar face made an appearance at Buffalo Bills minicamp.

On Wednesday, the team welcomed back Lorenzo Alexander. The former Bills linebacker played for the team until his retirement, from 2016 to 2019.

Alexander has previously popped up in Buffalo for practice and did so again for the second day of minicamp. The Bills ended up canceling the third and final day of workouts.

Check out Alexander on the sideline at minicamp via the Batavia Daily News video below:

Former #Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander was watching intently at today’s minicamp practice. @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/xcjD3F6Oh8 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) June 14, 2023

