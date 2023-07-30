Lorenzo Alexander visits Bills training camp

A familiar face made an appearance at Buffalo Bills training camp.

On the third day of practices, the team welcomed back Lorenzo Alexander at St. John Fisher University. The former Bills linebacker played for the team until his retirement, from 2016 to 2019.

Alexander has previously shown up at practice in Buffalo as well. He was most recently at one of the Bills’ minicamp practices.

Check out Alexander on the sideline at minicamp via the Batavia Daily News video below:

Lorenzo Alexander is at Bills training camp today. Here is @MikeCatalana talking to him about the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/dRmdNUKw0u — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 28, 2023

Related

Ken Dorsey says Bills' James Cook is an 'every-down back'

Former Bills coach ripped by Broncos' Sean Payton

NFL news: Bengals got positive update on Joe Burrow injury

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire