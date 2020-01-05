Lorenzo Alexander retires

After 15 NFL seasons, Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has made the difficult decision to walk away.

Alexander, a 36-year-old Oakland native who played college football at Cal, announced his retirement in the locker room after Buffalo’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Texans.

“I could continue to play on and on and on, but that deters from me being able to be there for my kids,” Alexander said, via Kimberly Jones of NFL.com. “Obviously, emotionally, spiritually, and then physically, because the more I play, the more injuries that I will succumb to eventually just because of age and wear and tear. And I really want to be able to be an active dad, hanging out with them, playing with them, taking them on trips. I don’t want to be a guy that’s just old and can’t move too much because I played too long. So I’m happy about walking away. I’m at peace with it, because I’m choosing my kids and my family and my wife, versus not choosing football.”

Undrafted in 2005 and signed by the Panthers, Alexander has played in regular-season games for Washington, the Cardinals, the Raiders, and the Bills. In four seasons in Buffalo, Alexander appeared in every game.

Alexander also is a member of the NFLPA Executive Committee. We wish him the best in his post-football life.