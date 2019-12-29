Lorenzo Alexander leaves early to loud ovation from Bills fans

The Bills scratched several key players for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was not one of them.

Alexander took the field for the first Jets possession of the game and came back out for the second, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott called a timeout before the Jets could run a play. He then took Alexander out of the game to a loud ovation from fans at New Era Field.

The 36-year-old is in the final year of his contract and hasn’t wanted to discuss his possible retirement this season. There’s a strong expectation that he’ll be moving on after the season one way or another, so Sunday’s salute was a nice one for a player who has enjoyed a strong four-year run in Buffalo.

Alexander’s daughter also sang the national anthem before the game, so it has been a memorable day for the veteran linebacker even if he only made a cameo appearance in the game.