Lorenz Assignon to leave Burnley and return to Rennes

Lorenz Assignon (23) is set to leave Burnley and return to parent club Stade Rennais this summer, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Assignon joined Burnley on loan in the winter transfer window, arriving on a loan deal with the option of making the move permanent at the end of the campaign for €10m. The Frenchman, who had been frozen out under Julien Stéphan at Rennes prior to making the move, was a mainstay for the Clarets. During his time at Turf Moor, he played all 15 matches for the club, registering two assists and scoring one goal.

However, his contribution was not enough for Burnley to avoid the drop to the EFL Championship. Nevertheless, Burnely had wished to trigger the option to make Assignon’s transfer permanent but the player himself did not wish to remain at the club. The Frenchman therefore returns to Rennes, with whom he is under contract until 2027. He will see what opportunities present themselves before making a decision on his future.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle