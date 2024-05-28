Lorena Wiebes Dominates Ford RideLondon Classique with a Stage Sweep

Alex Broadway - Getty Images

Three stages, three wins. That was the story coming away from this weekend’s Ford RideLondon Classique, where SD Worx-Protime’s Lorena Wiebes swept all three stages en route to a dominant general classification victory.

She also came one place away from sweeping the jerseys, winning the points classification as well, and finishing second in the QOM contest.

Team dsm-firmeninch-PostNL’s Charlotte Kool finished second. Wiebes’s teammate, Lotte Kopecky, rounded out the podium, continuing a world-beating season for the SD Worx-Protime superteam. Team Uno-X Mobility’s Rebecca Koerner won the mountains jersey, while twenty-two-year-old Eleonora Gasparrini of UAE Team ADQ took the best young rider jersey.

This is the second time the twenty-five-year-old Dutchwoman has swept the event, the last coming in 2022. “It was nice that we finished one and three in the general classification,” Wiebes said after the race. “It’s fantastic that we proved unbeatable in this RideLondon.”

Once she captured the first stage, a one-hundred-and-fifty-nine-kilometer run from Saffron Walden to Colchester, Wiebes’s goal quickly became a clean sweep of the race. “I had my sights set on the hat-trick,” she said. “It is always difficult to repeat performances, and a hat-trick is even more difficult to achieve. It helps when you have such strong teammates around you. I want to thank them for everything they have done for me.”

One of those teammates was current world road race champion Kopecky, who acted as the primary leadout rider for the three-stage race, each ending in a bunch sprint. “It was a collectively strong performance from the team,” Kopecky said. “What I especially like is how we can trust each other. That is the key to success. Sometimes, your instinct says otherwise, but you should always trust and follow your lead-out. By drawing confidence from each other, you can finish it off in such hectic sprints. I am happy with Lorena Wiebes’s hat trick.”

Including stage wins and overall victories, SD Worx-Protime has won twenty-nine times this season, most of which came from their three-pronged trident that includes Demi Vollering, Wiebes, and Kopecky.

Those wins include one-day races such as Paris-Roubaix, Ghent-Wevelgem, Strade Bianche, Ronde van Drenthe, and Schelderprijs, along with stage-race victories in the Vuelta a España Femenina, UAE tour, Itzulia Women, Vuelta a Burgos, and now RideLondon Classique.

And even though Demi Vollering’s impending transfer (which many speculate will be to FDJ-Suez) has dominated much of the conversation around women’s cycling, she’s still a member of SD Worx-Protime for the rest of this year, meaning the rest of the peloton will have to try and figure out how to beat that trident in races like the Tour de France Femmes, Giro d’Italia Women, and the Tour of Britain Women, amongst others. Her next appearance is slated to be the Dutch National Championships in June, followed by August’s Olympic Games. Her next race in a Protime kit will be the Tour de France Femmes.

As for Wiebes, her next scheduled race is June’s six-stage LOTTO Thüringen Ladies Tour. After that, she’ll team up with Kopecky again in July’s Giro d’Italia.

