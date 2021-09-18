Lopsided wins keep Fallston, Havre de Grace among still unbeaten Harford football teams

Sep. 18—Football teams from Fallston and Havre de Grace both stayed undefeated Friday night, as week three of the high school football schedule yielded a few surprises in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.

Also in the win column were Edgewood, Bel Air, Joppatowne and Aberdeen, while Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright and North Harford suffered losses.

In MIAA action, John Carroll was also defeated.

Harford Tech (2-0), meanwhile, will be in action Saturday with a non-league road game at Parkville. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Rising Sun 48, Patterson Mill 14

At Patterson Mill, the Huskies (1-2) were rolled over by the Tigers (1-2), 48-14.

Rising Sun running back Mason Testerman was just too much to handle. The sophomore ran for over 100 yards in each half and finished with 207 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries.

Teammate Sam Erhart added 104 yards on nine carries and it was his 75-yard punt return for a touchdown that opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game.

From that point on, it was basically all downhill for the Huskies. The Tigers scored on their next two possessions to move ahead 21-0.

"We've got a lot of first-year guys, so it's [like] we ride that up-and-down train," Huskies coach Steve Lurz said. "If we score early, we probably ride it a little bit, so we don't. We're young and emotional with that stuff, so it goes up-and-down."

Testerman ran two yards for his first score, while quarterback Gannon Russel took the ball across the goal line from a yard out for the other first-half score.

Patterson Mill, meanwhile, couldn't get any offense going. The Huskies picked up three first downs in the first half and they all came during different possessions.

The Huskies were a little better on offense in the second half, but there was no stopping the Tigers. Testerman's first of three second-half touchdowns opened the scoring with 6:12 left in the third quarter.

The Huskies responded with their first points. Theo Druyer ran for 23 yards on two straight carries. Three plays later, on third down, quarterback Tommy Rohal broke free up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown.

The Huskies added their second touchdown just 54 seconds later on Rohal's 35-yard pass to Jonah Vujanic. Rohal also ran for the two-point conversion.

Sandwiched between the Huskies' scores, Testerman ran seven yards for his third touchdown.

Testerman added his final touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Russel added another sneak for touchdown to end the scoring.

Rohal finished 4 of 15 for 78 yards and one touchdown. Rohal added 59 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Havre de Grace 21, Bo Manor 6

Jared Meehan, Max James and Chase Hunt each had a rushing touchdown in the Warriors (3-0) win on the road over the Eagles (1-2). "Defense continues to play really well," Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said.

Bel Air 28, North Harford 6

The Bobcats (2-1) dealt the visiting Hawks (2-1) their first loss.

Tre Dennis had a big interception for the Bobcats, who got touchdowns from Ashton Grewe, Micah Graham, Nate Furrow and Jacob Powell.

Kicker Jack Henry was 4-for-4 on extra-point kicks.

Fallston 49, Perryville 26

The Cougars (3-0) stayed perfect with the road win over the Panthers (1-2).

Aberdeen 20, Elkton 16

The Eagles (1-2) stunned the previously unbeaten Elks (2-1) on their own turf.

Edgewood 54, C. Milton Wright 22

The Rams (1-2) got quarterback Larry Brienco-Lopez back from injury and it was a big factor in the win over the host Mustangs (1-2).

Joppatowne 12, North East 2

The Mariners (2-1) bounced back from a loss to keep the visiting Indians (0-3) winless.

Mount St. Joe 23, John Carroll 6

The Patriots (0-4) stay winless with the non-conference loss to the visiting Gaels.