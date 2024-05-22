Lopez makes the most of his opportunity with the Marlins after he was waived by the Giants

When Otto Lopez discovered he was getting claimed off waivers by Miami, it was incredible timing.

Three days after the San Francisco Giants designated him for assignment, the Marlins swiftly picked him up, recognizing the value in his bat and defensive versatility. Thus began a new chapter for Lopez, with his first stop at Triple A Jacksonville.

“When I first found out, I was like, ‘I get to go back home,’” said the Dominican-Canadian infielder. Lopez and his family had just finished their move to Orlando at the time of his waiver claim. “Miami is kind of close to our home, so when they told me where I was going, I was super excited.”

Lopez wasted no time making a name for himself in Jacksonville — he slashed .556/.600/.926 (average, on-base percentage and slugging) with two homers and six RBI in seven games. “Obviously, there’s a big difference between AAA and the big leagues. But when I first got to Jacksonville, it was amazing. The coaches and players treated me like family immediately,” said Lopez.

After destroying Triple A pitching, Lopez was recalled to the Majors on April 15. Since then, he has been arguably Miami’s most consistent force offensively. He has slashed .298/.339/.509 with six extra-base hits and 12 RBI in 24 games. Even more impressive, he leads all Miami position players in WAR (Wins Above Replacement) despite not getting called up until mid-April.

“He doesn’t scare, which is awesome. You know me, I love those guys that don’t scare, and he’s one of them,” said manager Skip Schumaker before Tuesday’s contest. “He’s also very mature for someone who only had 50 or 60 at-bats in the big leagues.

In Tuesday’s 7-5 loss to Milwaukee, it was more of the same from Lopez as he registered another hit and two RBI in front of 6,799 at loanDepot park.

In addition to being Miami’s most consistent performer, Lopez has also been their most clutch. Throughout his entire professional career before 2024 (over 500 minor-league games played), Lopez had never registered a walk-off RBI. He did that Saturday afternoon to win the game for Miami against the Mets.

“I didn’t get one in so long, and right now, having the opportunity to get my first one in the big leagues is amazing. I felt so proud of myself,” said Lopez following the walk-off.

Lopez once again came through in the clutch in Monday’s series-opening win against the Milwaukee Brewers. With two outs in the of the ninth and his team down by one, Lopez flared a single to right to tie the score at two.

“I think what’s cool was that he didn’t come through in the at-bat before and was pretty [ticked] off about it,” said Schumaker before Tuesday’s game. “For a young player to have another chance to win or tie the game and come through says a lot about who he is.”

Defensively, Lopez has found a home at second base. Following the trade of All-Star Luis Arraez, Lopez has started the team’s past 11 games, all at second. “No one talks about it, but he’s been pretty good defensively, especially at second base,” Schumaker added.

With Lopez’s ability to hit righties and lefties and play an above-average second base, Schumaker entrusts that Lopez will get “the bulk” of the starts at second going forward.

Following Tuesday’s loss, Miami (16-34) will look to win the series on Wednesday night. Jesus Luzardo will make his third start off the IL and oppose Freddy Peralta. The game is scheduled for 6:40 pm.