Lopez lines up Catalonia win after Matthews claims penultimate stage

Barcelona (AFP) - Australian Michael Matthews claimed the sixth and penultimate stage of the Tour of Catalonia as Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez continued in the overall lead on Saturday.

Sunweb's Matthews, who also won the second day of racing earlier in the week, pipped Phil Bauhaus by a tyre's width following the final sprint after a flat route which ended in the town of Vilaseca.

Lopez, of Astana, retains his 14sec advantage over Briton Adam Yates and is 17sec in front of fellow countryman Egal Bernal.

The peloton stepped up the pace on the five-man breakaway with 40km of the 174km route which at one stage held a three-minute lead and with 12km left the sprinters, including Matthews, caught up with the group.

Sunday's final 143km stage starts and ends in Barcelona with the biggest climb an ascent up the 485m Creu d'Ordal as 25-year-old Lopez should maintain his leaders' jersey to add to his Tour of Colombia title earlier in the year.