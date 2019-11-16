Lopez has 4 TD passes, N Alabama rallies from 20-point hole

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) -- Christian Lopez threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns, the last with 1:57 remaining in the game, to cap North Alabama’s rally for a 34-30 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

The Lions rallied after trailing by 20 points in the first half.

Gardner-Webb (3-8, 1-4 Big South) took a 20-0 lead on three first-half touchdown passes by Kalen Whitlow. Two of the throws went to Izaiah Gathings who had 12 receptions for 143 yards.

Lopez quickly got the Lions back in the game, throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Boykin. The two connected three times for 42 yards on the 8-play, 59-yard drive. North Alabama forced a three-and-out and the Lions quickly scored, Jaxton Carson finishing a 38-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. Gardner-Webb led 20-14 at halftime.

Lopez threw second-half touchdown passes of 61 yards to Andre Little, 14 yards to Jakobi Byrd and the game-winning 16-yarder to Boykin. Little had nine receptions for 183 yards and Boykin caught nine for 125 yards.

Whitlow completed 29 of 45 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns with one pick.

North Alabama is transitioning to Division I and although the Lions play a full Big South schedule, their games do not count in the league standings.