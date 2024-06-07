Lopetegui to prioritise move for Atletico Madrid striker over En-Nesyri reunion

West Ham United are ready to shelve their interest in Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri and prioritise a move for Atletico Madrid youngster Samu Omorodion, according to Muchodeporte.

Sevilla are desperate to balance their books before the end of the month and have placed En-Nesyri on the transfer list.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League amid interest from West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham were considered strong candidates to land his signature this summer, but Julen Lopetegui is not too keen on a reunion with the Moroccan striker.

Lopetegui and En-Nesyri worked together at Sevilla, a collaboration that yielded a Europa League title. But the Spanish manager has other ideas on how to bolster his squad this summer.

West Ham are expected to sign at least six players to mould the squad to Lopetegui’s taste, and Omorodion has captured the manager’s interest.

The 20-year-old spent the last season on loan at Alaves and helped the Spanish side to a mid-table finish with nine goals in 35 league games.

West Ham are prepared to pay an initial €29 million plus €10m in add-ons, but Atletico are holding out for a fee of around €40m for a striker who cost them just €6m last summer.

Omorodion signing would be a major gamble

The idea of passing up the chance to sign a striker with proven European experience like En-Nesyri in favour of a relatively inexperienced Omorodion is laughable.

The forward fits the profile of a striker Lopetegui needs for his tactical approach to be effective, but he’s nowhere near what West Ham need to compete for European places.

Omorodion scored just nine goals last term but missed a jaw-dropping 19 big chances, boasting a less-than-impressive 13% shot-conversion rate.

Despite his towering frame, the Nigerian striker has won just 40% of his aerial duels, and West Ham would be silly to fork out a huge sum to lure him to London.

The 20-year-old has time to improve, but West Ham should sign En-Nesyri or another striker with an impressive goalscoring record.

