Looters Smash Window With Shopping Cart, Swipe Apple Products in Fresh Philadelphia Footage

New footage released by Philadelphia police shows groups of people forcing their way into commercial businesses and swiping merchandise during a looting spree that began in the evening of Tuesday, September 26.

In one video, dozens of looters can be seen pouring into an Apple store before quickly grabbing iPhones, iPads and a TV off store tables. In another video, looters use a shopping cart to smash the window glass of a Target store.

At least 67 adults and five juveniles involved in the various looting incidents have been charged, local news reported, citing a Monday morning press conference with local officials. Credit: Philadelphia Police Department via Storyful