Loose Women's Linda Robson discusses dating following secret split from husband

Linda Robson and Mark Dunford have been married since 1990 (Getty)

Linda Robson has discussed her love life after confirming she had secretly split from her husband Mark Dunford.

The Loose Women star, 65, and her husband got married in 1990 with unearthed photos showing Linda wearing an off-the-shoulder lace wedding dress with a floral garland in her long blonde hair, while Mark rocked a cream jacket, white shirt and colourful tie.

Linda Robson and Mark Dunford got married in 1990 (Shutterstock)

They welcomed two children together Louis and Roberta, and Linda is also a mother to daughter Lauren from a previous relationship. She had recently made honest comments about the "ups and downs" in their relationship before revealing they had decided to call it quits after 33 years of marriage.

Proving there's no bad blood between them, Linda described her ex as a "really good dad" during an interview with Woman magazine. "He's a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough.

"I've got my family and my kids around me. And I'm going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I'm keeping busy. I feel fine. I'm just going away on trips all the time."

DISCOVER:

But it seems that Linda is not in any hurry to find love again, adding: "I'm not interested [in dating] honestly. I can't be [expletive] with all that."

The couple were married for 33 years (Getty Images)

This isn't the first time that the Birds of a Feather star has hinted about her split, and rumours had been circling for several months that she was going through marital problems. She previously told her Loose Women co-stars: "I’ve had two loves of my life and now my grandchildren are the love of my life and my children. So no, I'm not looking for anyone."

Brenda Edwards replied: "You’re not looking, you’re not actively looking," and Linda said: "No, I can’t be [expletive] any more."

Linda Robson had been open about their marriage struggles this years (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

While Linda hasn't revealed exactly when she split from Mark, she shut down rumours she had ended her marriage back in May.

The Loose Women star had previously removed her engagement ring (Getty Images)

"That’s a load of rubbish. We’re still living together. We both love our kids more than anything else in the world, obviously you have a few hiccups in every marriage," she told The Sun.

"We’ve been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing, but we’re still together at the moment."

RELATED NEWS: Denise Welch 'hurt' after son Matty Healy missed her third wedding